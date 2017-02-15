Kraj Świat
World Press Photo 2017. Zobacz nagrodzone zdjęcia
WORLD PRESS PHOTO - PEŁNA LISTA NAGRODZONYCH ZDJĘĆ
WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR
Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press
An Assassination in Turkey
CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - SINGLES
1 Jonathan Bachman, USA, Thomson Reuters
Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge
2 Vadim Ghirda, Romania, The Associated Press
Migrant Crossing
3 Daniel Etter, Germany
The Libyan Migrant Trap
CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - STORIES
1 Amber Bracken, Canada
Standing Rock
2 Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, for Folha de São Paulo
Victims of the Zika Virus
3 Peter Bauza, Germany
Copacabana Palace
DAILY LIFE - SINGLES
1 Paula Bronstein, USA, for Time Lightbox /
Pulitzer Center For Crisis Reporting
The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War
2 Tiejun Wang, China
Sweat Makes Champions
3 Matthieu Paley, France, for National Geographic Magazine
China’s Wild West
DAILY LIFE - STORIES
1 Tomas Munita, Chile, for The New York Times
Cuba on the Edge of Change
2 Elena Anosova, Russia
Out of the Way
3 Francesco Comello, Italy
Isle of Salvation
GENERAL NEWS - SINGLES
1 Laurent Van der Stockt, France, Getty Reportage for Le Monde
Offensive on Mosul
2 Santi Palacios, Spain
Left Alone
3 Noel Celis, Philippines, Agence France-Presse
Inside the Philippines' Most Overcrowded Jail
GENERAL NEWS - STORIES
1 Daniel Berehulak, Australia, for The New York Times
They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals
2 Sergey Ponomarev, Russia, for The New York Times
Iraq’s Battle to Reclaim Its Cities
3 Alessio Romenzi, Italy
We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
1 Valery Melnikov, Russia, Rossiya Segodnya
Black Days of Ukraine
2 Hossein Fatemi, Iran, Panos Pictures
An Iranian Journey
3 Markus Jokela, Finland, Helsingin Sanomat
Table Rock, Nebraska
NATURE - SINGLES
1 Francis Pérez, Spain
Caretta Caretta Trapped
2 Nayan Khanolkar, India
Big Cat in My Backyard
3 Jaime Rojo, Spain
Monarchs in the Snow
NATURE - STORIES
1 Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images for
National Geographic Magazine
Rhino Wars
2 Ami Vitale, USA, for National Geographic Magazine
Pandas Gone Wild
3 Bence Máté, Hungary
Now You See Me
PEOPLE - SINGLES
1 Magnus Wennman, Sweden, Aftonbladet
What ISIS Left Behind
2 Robin Hammond, New Zealand, NOOR Images for Witness Change
Praying for a Miracle
3 Kristina Kormilitsyna, Russia, Kommersant Newspaper Fidelity
PEOPLE - STORIES
1 Michael Vince Kim, USA
Aenikkaeng
2 Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Agenzia Controluce
Enfarinat
3 Jay Clendenin, USA, Los Angeles Times
Olympians
SPORTS - SINGLES
1 Tom Jenkins, UK, The Guardian
Grand National Steeplechase
2 Cameron Spencer, Australia, Getty Images
The Dive
3 Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Germany, Thomson Reuters
Rio's Golden Smile
SPORTS - STORIES
1 Giovanni Capriotti, Italy
Boys Will Be Boys
2 Michael Hanke, Czech Republic
Youth Chess Tournaments
3 Darren Calabrese, Canada
Adaptive Athlete
SPOT NEWS - SINGLES
1 Jamal Taraqai, Pakistan, European Pressphoto Agency
Pakistan Bomb Blast
2 Abd Doumany, Syria, Agence France-Presse
Medics Assist a Wounded Girl
3 Felipe Dana, Brazil, The Associated Press
Battle for Mosul
SPOT NEWS - STORIES
1 Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press
An Assassination in Turkey
2 Ameer Alhalbi, Syria, Agence France-Presse
Rescued From the Rubble
3 Mathieu Willcocks, UK
Mediterranean Migration
