World Press Photo 2017. Zobacz nagrodzone zdjęcia

Dodano: Dzisiaj, 12:02
Konkurs World Press Photo 2017 rozstrzygnięty. Główną nagrodę zdobyło zdjęcie fotografa agencji Associated Press Burhana Ozbilici, które przedstawia zabójcę ambasadora Rosji w Turcji. Zobacz wszystkie nagrodzone zdjęcia w tegorocznym konkursie.

WORLD PRESS PHOTO - PEŁNA LISTA NAGRODZONYCH ZDJĘĆ

WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press

An Assassination in Turkey

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - SINGLES

1          Jonathan Bachman, USA, Thomson Reuters
            Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge

2          Vadim Ghirda, Romania, The Associated Press

Migrant Crossing

3          Daniel Etter, Germany

The Libyan Migrant Trap

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - STORIES

1          Amber Bracken, Canada

Standing Rock

2          Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, for Folha de São Paulo

Victims of the Zika Virus

3          Peter Bauza, Germany

Copacabana Palace

DAILY LIFE - SINGLES

1          Paula Bronstein, USA, for Time Lightbox /
            Pulitzer Center For Crisis Reporting

The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War

2          Tiejun Wang, China

Sweat Makes Champions

3          Matthieu Paley, France, for National Geographic Magazine
            China’s Wild West

DAILY LIFE - STORIES

1          Tomas Munita, Chile, for The New York Times

Cuba on the Edge of Change

2          Elena Anosova, Russia

Out of the Way

3          Francesco Comello, Italy

Isle of Salvation

GENERAL NEWS - SINGLES

1          Laurent Van der Stockt, France, Getty Reportage for Le Monde

Offensive on Mosul

2          Santi Palacios, Spain

Left Alone

3          Noel Celis, Philippines, Agence France-Presse

Inside the Philippines' Most Overcrowded Jail

GENERAL NEWS - STORIES

1          Daniel Berehulak, Australia, for The New York Times

They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals

2          Sergey Ponomarev, Russia, for The New York Times

Iraq’s Battle to Reclaim Its Cities

3          Alessio Romenzi, Italy

We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

1          Valery Melnikov, Russia, Rossiya Segodnya

Black Days of Ukraine

2          Hossein Fatemi, Iran, Panos Pictures

An Iranian Journey

3          Markus Jokela, Finland, Helsingin Sanomat

Table Rock, Nebraska

NATURE - SINGLES

1          Francis Pérez, Spain

Caretta Caretta Trapped

2          Nayan Khanolkar, India

Big Cat in My Backyard

3          Jaime Rojo, Spain

Monarchs in the Snow

NATURE - STORIES

1          Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images for
            National Geographic Magazine

Rhino Wars

2          Ami Vitale, USA, for National Geographic Magazine

Pandas Gone Wild

3          Bence Máté, Hungary

Now You See Me

PEOPLE - SINGLES

1          Magnus Wennman, Sweden, Aftonbladet

What ISIS Left Behind

2          Robin Hammond, New Zealand, NOOR Images for Witness Change

Praying for a Miracle

3          Kristina Kormilitsyna, Russia, Kommersant Newspaper Fidelity

PEOPLE - STORIES

1          Michael Vince Kim, USA

Aenikkaeng

2          Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Agenzia Controluce

Enfarinat

3          Jay Clendenin, USA, Los Angeles Times

Olympians

SPORTS - SINGLES

1          Tom Jenkins, UK, The Guardian

Grand National Steeplechase

2          Cameron Spencer, Australia, Getty Images

The Dive

3          Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Germany, Thomson Reuters

Rio's Golden Smile

SPORTS -  STORIES

1          Giovanni Capriotti, Italy

Boys Will Be Boys

2          Michael Hanke, Czech Republic

Youth Chess Tournaments

3          Darren Calabrese, Canada

Adaptive Athlete

SPOT NEWS - SINGLES

1          Jamal Taraqai, Pakistan, European Pressphoto Agency

Pakistan Bomb Blast

2          Abd Doumany, Syria, Agence France-Presse

Medics Assist a Wounded Girl

3          Felipe Dana, Brazil, The Associated Press

Battle for Mosul

SPOT NEWS - STORIES

1          Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press

An Assassination in Turkey

2          Ameer Alhalbi, Syria, Agence France-Presse

Rescued From the Rubble

3          Mathieu Willcocks, UK

Mediterranean Migration

zwierzęta fotografia przyroda World Press Photo
