World Press Photo 2017. Zobacz nagrodzone zdjęcia

WORLD PRESS PHOTO - PEŁNA LISTA NAGRODZONYCH ZDJĘĆ

WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press

An Assassination in Turkey

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - SINGLES

1 Jonathan Bachman, USA, Thomson Reuters

Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge

2 Vadim Ghirda, Romania, The Associated Press

Migrant Crossing

3 Daniel Etter, Germany

The Libyan Migrant Trap

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES - STORIES

1 Amber Bracken, Canada

Standing Rock

2 Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, for Folha de São Paulo

Victims of the Zika Virus

3 Peter Bauza, Germany

Copacabana Palace

DAILY LIFE - SINGLES

1 Paula Bronstein, USA, for Time Lightbox /

Pulitzer Center For Crisis Reporting

The Silent Victims of a Forgotten War

2 Tiejun Wang, China

Sweat Makes Champions

3 Matthieu Paley, France, for National Geographic Magazine

China’s Wild West

DAILY LIFE - STORIES

1 Tomas Munita, Chile, for The New York Times

Cuba on the Edge of Change



2 Elena Anosova, Russia

Out of the Way



3 Francesco Comello, Italy

Isle of Salvation

GENERAL NEWS - SINGLES

1 Laurent Van der Stockt, France, Getty Reportage for Le Monde

Offensive on Mosul

2 Santi Palacios, Spain

Left Alone

3 Noel Celis, Philippines, Agence France-Presse

Inside the Philippines' Most Overcrowded Jail

GENERAL NEWS - STORIES

1 Daniel Berehulak, Australia, for The New York Times

They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals

2 Sergey Ponomarev, Russia, for The New York Times

Iraq’s Battle to Reclaim Its Cities



3 Alessio Romenzi, Italy

We Are Not Taking Any Prisoners

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

1 Valery Melnikov, Russia, Rossiya Segodnya

Black Days of Ukraine

2 Hossein Fatemi, Iran, Panos Pictures

An Iranian Journey

3 Markus Jokela, Finland, Helsingin Sanomat

Table Rock, Nebraska

NATURE - SINGLES

1 Francis Pérez, Spain

Caretta Caretta Trapped

2 Nayan Khanolkar, India

Big Cat in My Backyard

3 Jaime Rojo, Spain

Monarchs in the Snow

NATURE - STORIES

1 Brent Stirton, South Africa, Getty Images for

National Geographic Magazine

Rhino Wars

2 Ami Vitale, USA, for National Geographic Magazine

Pandas Gone Wild

3 Bence Máté, Hungary

Now You See Me

PEOPLE - SINGLES

1 Magnus Wennman, Sweden, Aftonbladet

What ISIS Left Behind

2 Robin Hammond, New Zealand, NOOR Images for Witness Change

Praying for a Miracle

3 Kristina Kormilitsyna, Russia, Kommersant Newspaper Fidelity

PEOPLE - STORIES

1 Michael Vince Kim, USA

Aenikkaeng

2 Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Agenzia Controluce

Enfarinat

3 Jay Clendenin, USA, Los Angeles Times

Olympians

SPORTS - SINGLES

1 Tom Jenkins, UK, The Guardian

Grand National Steeplechase

2 Cameron Spencer, Australia, Getty Images

The Dive

3 Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach, Germany, Thomson Reuters

Rio's Golden Smile

SPORTS - STORIES

1 Giovanni Capriotti, Italy

Boys Will Be Boys

2 Michael Hanke, Czech Republic

Youth Chess Tournaments

3 Darren Calabrese, Canada

Adaptive Athlete

SPOT NEWS - SINGLES

1 Jamal Taraqai, Pakistan, European Pressphoto Agency

Pakistan Bomb Blast

2 Abd Doumany, Syria, Agence France-Presse

Medics Assist a Wounded Girl

3 Felipe Dana, Brazil, The Associated Press

Battle for Mosul

SPOT NEWS - STORIES

1 Burhan Ozbilici, Turkey, The Associated Press

An Assassination in Turkey

2 Ameer Alhalbi, Syria, Agence France-Presse

Rescued From the Rubble

3 Mathieu Willcocks, UK

Mediterranean Migration