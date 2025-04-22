Przeglądarka, z której korzystasz jest przestarzała.

Starsze przeglądarki internetowe takie jak Internet Explorer 6, 7 i 8 posiadają udokumentowane luki bezpieczeństwa, ograniczoną funkcjonalność oraz nie są zgodne z najnowszymi standardami.

Prosimy o zainstalowanie nowszej przeglądarki, która pozwoli Ci skorzystać z pełni możliwości oferowanych przez nasz portal, jak również znacznie ułatwi Ci przeglądanie internetu w przyszłości :)

Pobierz nowszą przeglądarkę:

Lubię to! 142 tys. wtorek, 22 kwietnia 2025 r.
Serwisy tematyczne
Sportowiec Roku

Artykuły zewnętrzne

Dzisiaj
13:04
Strona główna » Artykuły zewnętrzne

How to choose the perfect BFW Pump for your business from SNT Slovakia s.r.o

Udostępnij 0 A A

Pumping equipment plays a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of industrial, construction, and agricultural enterprises. Its efficiency depends on the productivity of production processes, the level of electricity consumption, and maintenance costs. Choosing the right pump allows you to reduce operating costs, increase the reliability of the system, and improve the overall efficiency of the enterprise.The main criteria for choosing a pump include performance, energy efficiency, type of pumped medium, and equipment maintainability. In this article, we will consider different types of BFW pumps, their features, and current trends in the field of pumping equipment.

AdBlock
Szanowny Czytelniku!
Dzięki reklamom czytasz za darmo. Prosimy o wyłączenie programu służącego do blokowania reklam (np. AdBlock).
Dziękujemy, redakcja Dziennika Wschodniego.
Kliknij tutaj, aby zaakceptować

 

What is BFW Pump, and where is it used?

BFW Pump is a pump for supplying feed water to steam boilers. Its main task is to ensure an uninterrupted water supply under high pressure to the boiler, where it is converted into steam. BFW pumps are a critical element in steam generation systems since the stability of the boiler operation largely depends on the accuracy and reliability of the water supply.

Functionally, the BFW Pump operates under high pressure and temperature conditions, overcoming the steam pressure in the boiler. It must have high tightness, resistance to cavitation, and the ability to operate continuously. In most cases, multistage centrifugal pumps are used to achieve the required pressure with optimal energy consumption.

The main areas of application of BFW pumps include thermal power, the oil and gas industry, and the chemical and metallurgical industries, where high-performance industrial boilers are used. In power plants, BFW pumps supply water to steam turbine generators, ensuring the generation of electricity. In industry, they provide a stable supply of water for process heating or steam production.

Therefore, the BFW Pump is a key component of any steam power system, ensuring reliable and efficient operation of boilers.

Selection criteria for BFW Pump from SNT Slovakia s.r.o.

Choice of an SNT Slovakia s.r.o. A boiler feed pump (BFW pump) should be made based on specific technical and working parameters affecting efficiency and equipment life. The main conditions are:

  1. The pump's power is determined per water supply requirements at a given pressure and temperature.
  2. Productivity (l/min or m³/h) - should be synchronized with steam consumption and boiler equipment characteristics.
  3. Materials of construction: The body and working parts should be made of stainless steel or high-temperature, pressure, and corrosion-resisting alloys.
  4. Seal type - face or mechanical seal, depending upon the operating conditions.
  5. Several stages - multistage pumps for high pressure.

Recommendation: For production with high steam consumption, it is worthwhile to use higher-efficiency, high-performance models and, in aggressive environments, anticorrosion material pumps. SNT Slovakia s.r.o. professionals make the personal choice of pumps based on all the customer's production characteristics.

Advantages of cooperation with SNT Slovakia s.r.o. when choosing the BFW Pump

SNT Slovakia s.r.o. offers a complete solution for selecting a BFW pump based on the technical assessment of customer needs to complete project support. The advantages are a wide selection of European-quality pumps, tailored technical solutions, and guarantee and guarantee service. Company specialists have already implemented solutions in various industries that guarantee the reliability and efficiency of the selected equipment.

Correct BFW Pump selection is the key to safe, reliable, and energy-efficient operation of boiler equipment. Considering technical data and operating conditions provides system longevity. Request consultation from SNT Slovakia s.r.o. — get qualified consultation and an individual solution for your business.

 

e-Wydanie

Pozostałe informacje

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi
ZDJĘCIA
galeria

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi

Z okazji Światowego Dnia Ziemi Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci rozpoczyna Tydzień Ziemi. Jak mówi Michał Głos, jeden z opiekunów miejsca, inauguracja sezonu wiosennego to nie tylko symboliczne przebudzenie natury, ale przede wszystkim czas aktywnego działania: zarówno dla dorosłych, jak i dzieci.
Sekretne życie pingwinów

Dzień Ziemi: Sekretne życie pingwinów do zobaczenia

Z okazji Dnia Ziemi National Geographic Wild przygotował najnowszy program Bertiego Gregory’ego, cenionego odkrywcy oraz laureata nagród Emmy i BAFTA, „Sekretne życie pingwinów”. to trzyodcinkowa seria wyprodukowana przez Jamesa Camerona.
Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Dramatyczne sceny rozegrały się w sobotę w powiecie tomaszowskim. Na drodze pomiędzy wioskami Podhorce i Pawłówka dachowało BMW. Samochód stanął w płomieniach. Poszkodowanym wydostać się z auta pomogła jedna z pasażerek.
Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Były poseł PiS, Marcin Duszek został redaktorem naczelnym kwartalnika „Twój lekarz”. To bezpłatne pismo wydaje Wojewódzki Szpital Specjalistyczny w Białej Podlaskiej, który podlega marszałkowi.

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Sezon narciarski to dla wielu idealny czas na aktywny wypoczynek w gronie rodziny lub przyjaciół. Organizując wyjazd na narty, szczególnie do odległych ośrodków w Europie, warto zadbać o komfortowy transport. Bus osobowy to świetna opcja dla grup, która pozwala nie tylko na wygodną podróż, ale także na swobodne przewiezienie sprzętu narciarskiego. W tym artykule przyjrzymy się zarówno najlepszym ośrodkom narciarskim, jak i polecanym modelom busów, które doskonale sprawdzą się w trasie.
Wierni na placu Świętego Piotra w Watykanie modla się po śmierci papieża Franciszka

Polski kardynał będzie pomagać kamerlingowi w przygotowaniach do pogrzebu papieża Franciszka

Archiprezbiter rzymskiej bazyliki Matki Bożej Większej kardynał Stanisław Ryłko będzie przez trzy dni pomagać Kamerlingowi Świętego Kościoła Rzymskiego kardynałowi Kevinowi Farrellowi w przygotowaniach do pogrzebu papieża Franciszka – informuje portal Vatican News po pierwszej kongregacji, czyli naradzie kardynałów.
IMGW wydaje alert pogodowy. Czeka nas powtórka z piątku?
ALERT POGODOWY

IMGW wydaje alert pogodowy. Czeka nas powtórka z piątku?

Instytut Meteorologii i Gospodarki Wodnej wydał ostrzeżenie pierwszego stopnia dotyczące burz. Możliwy jest także grad. Czy możemy spodziewać się powtórki z ubiegłego tygodnia?
SUV czy crossover: co wybrać?

SUV czy crossover: co wybrać?

Crossover czy SUV: co wybrać? W tym artykule przyjrzymy się obu typom pojazdów i określimy, który z nich najlepiej odpowiada Twoim potrzebom.
How to choose the perfect BFW Pump for your business from SNT Slovakia s.r.o

How to choose the perfect BFW Pump for your business from SNT Slovakia s.r.o

Pumping equipment plays a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of industrial, construction, and agricultural enterprises. Its efficiency depends on the productivity of production processes, the level of electricity consumption, and maintenance costs. Choosing the right pump allows you to reduce operating costs, increase the reliability of the system, and improve the overall efficiency of the enterprise.The main criteria for choosing a pump include performance, energy efficiency, type of pumped medium, and equipment maintainability. In this article, we will consider different types of BFW pumps, their features, and current trends in the field of pumping equipment.
Sobota dniem żałoby narodowej? Taka jest wola prezydenta
kraj świat

Sobota dniem żałoby narodowej? Taka jest wola prezydenta

Prezydent RP, Andrzej Duda, chce żeby dzień pogrzebu papieża Franciszka, czyli najbliższa sobota, 26 kwietnia, była w Polsce dniem żałoby narodowej. Informację przekazał Wojciech Kolarski, sekretarz stanu w kancelarii prezydenta.
Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje
WTOREK NA DZIELNI
film

Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje

Węglin Południowy i Północny to dziś jedne z najdynamiczniej rozwijających się obszarów Lublina. Wzmożona zabudowa mieszkaniowa, nowe drogi, remonty i planowane ścieżki rowerowe pokazują, jak szybko zmienia się ta część miasta. Zarysowane są także konkretne plany inwestycyjne na najbliższe lata, obejmujące zarówno infrastrukturę, jak i zieleń miejską. O tym wszystkim w dzisiejszym odcinku naszego cyklu „Wtorek na Dzielni”. Jak zwykle oglądajcie nas na www.dziennikwschodni.pl oraz na kanale YouTube Dziennika Wschodniego.
Wysokie wygrane na Lubelszczyźnie!

Wysokie wygrane na Lubelszczyźnie!

Ponad 460 tysięcy złotych w Mini Lotto i 40 tysięcy w Multi Multi Plus – szczęście uśmiechnęło się do graczy z Tarnogrodu i Lublina.
Jak zadbać o swój wizerunek, by skutecznie budować autorytet i zwiększać sprzedaż?

Jak zadbać o swój wizerunek, by skutecznie budować autorytet i zwiększać sprzedaż?

Twoja reputacja w sieci ma ogromne znaczenie – to od niej często zależy, czy potencjalny klient wybierze właśnie Twoją firmę. Obecność online to coś więcej niż wizytówka – to fundament zaufania i profesjonalnego wizerunku. Spójna i dobrze zaplanowana strategia internetowa może przyciągnąć nowych klientów i wyróżnić Cię na tle konkurencji.
Wizualizacja Galerii Lwowskiej w miejscu po dawnym Tesco

Nowe życie po dawnym Tesco: Galeria Lwowska na horyzoncie

Po latach niepewności i spekulacji w Chełmie szykuje się długo oczekiwana przemiana. W miejscu dawnego Tesco przy ul. Lwowskiej 24 powstanie nowoczesne centrum handlowe – Galeria Lwowska.

Razem dla planety, czyli jak ciekawie można mówić o cieple

Razem dla planety, czyli jak ciekawie można mówić o cieple

Chociaż nie ma materialnej formy, jest wśród nas. Chociaż nie można zobaczyć go gołym okiem -możemy go poczuć. Chociaż łatwo go opisać – potrafi pobudzić kreatywność. Ciepło, bo to właśnie o nim mowa, towarzyszy ludziom już od setek tysięcy lat. W Lublinie dostarczane przez Lubelskie Przedsiębiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej, nie tylko ogrzewa… ale i jest częścią ogólnopolskich projektów edukacyjnych.

Najnowsze
W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi
galeria

17:07 W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi

16:12

Dzień Ziemi: Sekretne życie pingwinów do zobaczenia

15:45

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

15:05

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

14:15

Polski kardynał będzie pomagać kamerlingowi w przygotowaniach do pogrzebu papieża Franciszka

13:30

IMGW wydaje alert pogodowy. Czeka nas powtórka z piątku?

12:51

Sobota dniem żałoby narodowej? Taka jest wola prezydenta

ALARM24
Masz dla nas temat? Daj nam znać pod numerem:
Alarm24 telefon 691 770 010

Wyślij wiadomość, zdjęcie lub zadzwoń.

kliknij i poinformuj nas!

Najczęściej czytane

Dzisiaj · Tydzień · Wideo · Premium
W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi
galeria

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi

Sekretne życie pingwinów

Dzień Ziemi: Sekretne życie pingwinów do zobaczenia

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Wierni na placu Świętego Piotra w Watykanie modla się po śmierci papieża Franciszka

Polski kardynał będzie pomagać kamerlingowi w przygotowaniach do pogrzebu papieża Franciszka

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi
galeria

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi

Sekretne życie pingwinów

Dzień Ziemi: Sekretne życie pingwinów do zobaczenia

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Ledwo uszli z życiem. Po wypadku auto zaczęło się palić

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Były poseł PiS został redaktorem naczelnym. To kwartalnik szpitala nadzorowanego przez marszałka

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Najlepsze ośrodki narciarskie i rekomendowane modele busów na zimowe wyjazdy

Wierni na placu Świętego Piotra w Watykanie modla się po śmierci papieża Franciszka

Polski kardynał będzie pomagać kamerlingowi w przygotowaniach do pogrzebu papieża Franciszka

Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje
film

Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje

Bez fajerwerków, ale z trzema punktami. Motor wygrał z Widzewem
galeria
film

Bez fajerwerków, ale z trzema punktami. Motor wygrał z Widzewem

Prognoza na świąteczny weekend: Ciepło, słońce i bez opadów
film

Prognoza na świąteczny weekend: Ciepło, słońce i bez opadów

Powrót do Z5: Lublin stawia na modernizację żużlowego stadionu przy Alejach Zygmuntowskich
film

Powrót do Z5: Lublin stawia na modernizację żużlowego stadionu przy Alejach Zygmuntowskich

Poseł Bojarski o Bogdance, transformacji i szpitalach na Lubelszczyźnie
film

Poseł Bojarski o Bogdance, transformacji i szpitalach na Lubelszczyźnie

Straż Miejska bliżej mieszkańców. Kim są dzielnicowi i czym się zajmują?
film

Straż Miejska bliżej mieszkańców. Kim są dzielnicowi i czym się zajmują?

Wójt gminy Wąwolnica Marcin Łaguna

Mieszkańcy chcą odwołać wójta gminy Wąwolnica

Krzysztof Żuk

Krzysztof Żuk pod ostrzałem. Uzasadnione zarzuty czy polityczna nagonka?

Jeden podpis Krzysztofa Żuka, tydzień sporów ws. uchodźców

Jeden podpis Krzysztofa Żuka, tydzień sporów ws. uchodźców

Według ustawy kontraktowi szeregowi mogą służyć maksymalnie 12 lat

Żołnierz przestrzega przed karierą w wojsku. Po 12 latach na bruk

Wizyta po kolędzie skończyła się awanturą. "Ksiądz zaczął nas wyzywać od głupich i debili"

Wizyta po kolędzie skończyła się awanturą. "Ksiądz zaczął nas wyzywać od głupich i debili"

Jeszcze w grudniu nic nie zapowiadało konfliktu na linii wojewoda a starostwo łęczyńskie. Na zdjęciu od lewej: starosta łęczyński Roman Cholewa, wojewoda Przemysław Czarnek i burmistrz Łęcznej Teodor Kosiarski

Zawieszenie organów powiatu i wprowadzenie komisarza? Wojewoda napisał do ministra

Wideo
Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje
WTOREK NA DZIELNI

Wtorek na Dzielni: Węglin się rozbudowuje

film
Prognoza na świąteczny weekend: Ciepło, słońce i bez opadów
film

Prognoza na świąteczny weekend: Ciepło, słońce i bez opadów

Powrót do Z5: Lublin stawia na modernizację żużlowego stadionu przy Alejach Zygmuntowskich
film
DZIEŃ WSCHODZI

Powrót do Z5: Lublin stawia na modernizację żużlowego stadionu przy Alejach Zygmuntowskich

Chciał uciec policjantom. Jazdę zakończył na słupie
WIDEO

Chciał uciec policjantom. Jazdę zakończył na słupie

Poseł Bojarski o Bogdance, transformacji i szpitalach na Lubelszczyźnie
film
DZIEŃ WSCHODZI

Poseł Bojarski o Bogdance, transformacji i szpitalach na Lubelszczyźnie

Straż Miejska bliżej mieszkańców. Kim są dzielnicowi i czym się zajmują?
film
WTOREK NA DZIELNI

Straż Miejska bliżej mieszkańców. Kim są dzielnicowi i czym się zajmują?

Rolnictwo pod presją, wojsko wraca na Lubelszczyznę. Wicewojewoda Andrzej Maj o wyzwaniach regionu
film
Dzień Wschodzi

Rolnictwo pod presją, wojsko wraca na Lubelszczyznę. Wicewojewoda Andrzej Maj o wyzwaniach regionu

Wiosenna wizyta przedszkolaków w Dzienniku Wschodnim
galeria
film
ZDJĘCIA I WIDEO

Wiosenna wizyta przedszkolaków w Dzienniku Wschodnim

Kwiecień plecień, bo przeplata... Prognoza pogody na weekend
film
Prognoza pogody

Kwiecień plecień, bo przeplata... Prognoza pogody na weekend

Kobiety na wschodzie Polski "zamykają się w sobie". Jakiej pomocy potrzebują?
film

Kobiety na wschodzie Polski "zamykają się w sobie". Jakiej pomocy potrzebują?

„Wtorek na dzielni”: Konstantynów bitumem pachnący
film
WTOREK NA DZIELNI

„Wtorek na dzielni”: Konstantynów bitumem pachnący

Foto
W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi
ZDJĘCIA

W tym miejscu dzieci są sobą. Rezerwat Dzikich Dzieci organizuje tydzień Ziemi

galeria
Lublin żegna papieża. W archikatedrze odbyła się msza święta

Lublin żegna papieża. W archikatedrze odbyła się msza święta

Kazimierz Dolny pod wodą! Strażacki śmigus-dyngus przyciągnął tłumy
galeria
DUŻO ZDJĘĆ

Kazimierz Dolny pod wodą! Strażacki śmigus-dyngus przyciągnął tłumy

Lubelscy strażacy gaszą pożary w Biebrzańskim Parku Narodowym
galeria
ZDJĘCIA

Lubelscy strażacy gaszą pożary w Biebrzańskim Parku Narodowym

Co za emocje przy Z5! Tak kibice dopingowali żużlowców!
galeria
ZDJĘCIA

Co za emocje przy Z5! Tak kibice dopingowali żużlowców!

Lubelski parkrun czyli ucieczka od świątecznej krzątaniny
galeria
ZDJĘCIA

Lubelski parkrun czyli ucieczka od świątecznej krzątaniny

Śniadanie z sercem. Caritas rozdała 600 wielkanocnych paczek potrzebującym
galeria
ZDJĘCIA

Śniadanie z sercem. Caritas rozdała 600 wielkanocnych paczek potrzebującym

EDUBUS ruszył w trasę. Lubelskie uczelnie razem promują naukę
galeria

EDUBUS ruszył w trasę. Lubelskie uczelnie razem promują naukę

Jajeczko u marszałka. Była modlitwa, życzenia i wielu gości
galeria
ZDJĘCIA

Jajeczko u marszałka. Była modlitwa, życzenia i wielu gości

Schron przy MPK w Lublinie
galeria
Zdjęcia

Przez 30 lat nikt tego nie robił. Lubelskie ma zbyt mało schronów

Rafał Trzaskowski w Białej Podlaskiej: Nasza rola w UE jest dziś silna, cała UE mówi naszym językiem
galeria
zdjęcia

Rafał Trzaskowski w Białej Podlaskiej: Nasza rola w UE jest dziś silna, cała UE mówi naszym językiem