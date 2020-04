Wielka Brytania będzie od czwartku testować szczepionkę na koronawirusa na ludziach

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel conference center in London, Britain, 03 April 2020. The first temporary hospital is opened to take care of coronavirus COVID-19 patients and is able to treat up to 4,000 patients. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. (fot. PAP/EPA/WILL OLIVER)