wtorek, 3 września 2019 r.
Uplay+: Dziś premiera. Ponad 100 gier w abonamencie (wideo)

Dziś Ubisoft uruchomił swoją usługę Uplay+
Dziś Ubisoft uruchomił swoją usługę Uplay+ (fot. Ubisoft)

Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed, The Settlers, Might & Magic: Heroes, Anno, Prince of Persia, Silent Hunter... Dziś wystartowała usługa Uplay+, czyli abonament na ponad 100 gier. Pierwszy miesiąc za darmo.

Usługa abonamentowa Uplay+ została przez firmę Ubisoft ogłoszona na czerwcowych targach E3. Od dziś usługa jest dostępna, choć jest trochę problemów technicznych. Tym bardziej, że pierwszy miesiąc (do 30 września) jest darmowy. Potem trzeba będzie płacić 59,90 złotych za miesiąc.

Co oferuje Uplay+?

Dostęp do ponad 100 gier. Do wyboru jest właściwie cały katalog Ubisoftu; od starszych tytułów po najnowsze hity, jak Assassin's Creed Odyssey czy Anno 1800. Co ważne: większość gier będzie udostępniania w edycjach "premium", "gold", "deluxe" - czyli ze wszystkimi lub większością dodatków.

Co ważne, będą się pojawiać kolejne tytuły, choćby takie jak Ghost Recon Breakpoint i Watch Dogs Legion.

Jakie gry znajdziemy w Uplay+?

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ulitmate Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Standard version
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon
Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin
For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
I Am Alive
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Lock On: Modern Air Combat

Might & Magic IX
Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer
Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)

Monopoly PLUS
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D assault
Petz Horsez 2
Planet of Death – Gold Edition

Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
Speed Buster
Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep - X Games Gold Edition
The Crew - Standard Edition
The Crew 2 - Standard Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition
The Settlers 2 - History Edition
The Settlers 3 - History Edition
The Settlers 4 - History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
Trials Fusion - Awesome Max Edition
Trials Rising - Gold edition
Uno
Valiant Hearts
Warlords Battlecry
Warlords Battlecry 2
Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
World In Conflict - Complete Edition
Zombi

Kolejne tytuły mają być dostępne już po starcie usługi:

Anno 1404 - Gold Edition
Anno 1503 - Gold Edition
Anno 1602
Anno 1701
Anno 2070 - Standard Edition
Champions of Anteria
Far Cry
Gods & Monsters
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Watch Dogs Legion - Ulitmate Edition

Szczegóły i rejestracja Uplay+ pod adresem uplay.com.

Twój komentarz został dodany

