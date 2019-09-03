Uplay+: Dziś premiera. Ponad 100 gier w abonamencie (wideo)

Usługa abonamentowa Uplay+ została przez firmę Ubisoft ogłoszona na czerwcowych targach E3. Od dziś usługa jest dostępna, choć jest trochę problemów technicznych. Tym bardziej, że pierwszy miesiąc (do 30 września) jest darmowy. Potem trzeba będzie płacić 59,90 złotych za miesiąc.

Co oferuje Uplay+?

Dostęp do ponad 100 gier. Do wyboru jest właściwie cały katalog Ubisoftu; od starszych tytułów po najnowsze hity, jak Assassin's Creed Odyssey czy Anno 1800. Co ważne: większość gier będzie udostępniania w edycjach "premium", "gold", "deluxe" - czyli ze wszystkimi lub większością dodatków.

Co ważne, będą się pojawiać kolejne tytuły, choćby takie jak Ghost Recon Breakpoint i Watch Dogs Legion.

Jakie gry znajdziemy w Uplay+?

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ulitmate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Standard version

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Lock On: Modern Air Combat

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

Petz Horsez 2

Planet of Death – Gold Edition

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Standard Edition

The Crew 2 - Standard Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Awesome Max Edition

Trials Rising - Gold edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi

Kolejne tytuły mają być dostępne już po starcie usługi:

Anno 1404 - Gold Edition

Anno 1503 - Gold Edition

Anno 1602

Anno 1701

Anno 2070 - Standard Edition

Champions of Anteria

Far Cry

Gods & Monsters

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Watch Dogs Legion - Ulitmate Edition

Szczegóły i rejestracja Uplay+ pod adresem uplay.com.