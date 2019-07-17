Uplay+: Ponad 100 gier za 59,90 złotych miesięcznie

Usługa abonamentowa Uplay+ została przez firmę Ubisoft ogłoszona na czerwcowych targach E3. Teraz poznaliśmy kompletną listę gier, które dostaniemy w abonamencie.

Za 59,90 złotych będziemy mogli grać do woli we wszystkie udostępnione tytuły przez miesiąc. Do wyboru jest właściwie cały katalog Ubisoftu; od starszych tytułów po najnowsze hity, jak Assassin's Creed Odyssey czy Anno 1800. Co ważne: większość gier będzie udostępniania w edycjach "premium", "gold", "deluxe" - czyli ze wszystkimi lub większością dodatków.

- Dzięki Uplay+ gracze otrzymają nie tylko możliwość korzystania z ponad stu gier firmy Ubisoft, ale także dostęp do edycji premium tytułów, które ukażą się w przyszłości - dodaje Brenda Panagrossi, wiceprezes platformy i ds. zarządzania produktem. - Abonenci Uplay+ będą mogli zagrać w edycje premium Ghost Recon Breakpoint i Watch Dogs Legion. Wraz z nadchodzącymi premierami jak Gods & Monsters i Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ jest pełen nowych tytułów w ciągu pierwszych 12 miesięcy.

Usługa Uplay+ zostanie uruchomiona 3 września. Gracze, którzy zarejestrują się teraz w Uplay+ uzyskają darmowy dostęp próbny do Uplay+ od 3 do 30 września.

A tak wygląda pełna lista dostępnych od 3 września gier:

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ulitmate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Standard version

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Lock On: Modern Air Combat

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

Petz Horsez 2

Planet of Death – Gold Edition

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Standard Edition

The Crew 2 - Standard Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition**

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Awesome Max Edition

Trials Rising - Gold edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi

A te gry zostały potwierdzone i będą dostępne po uruchomieniu usługi Uplay+:

Anno 1404 - Gold Edition

Anno 1503 - Gold Edition

Anno 1602

Anno 1701

Anno 2070 - Standard Edition

Champions of Anteria

Far Cry

Gods & Monsters

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Watch Dogs Legion - Ulitmate Edition

Szczegóły i rejestracja Uplay+ pod adresem uplay.com.