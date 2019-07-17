Przeglądarka, z której korzystasz jest przestarzała.

środa, 17 lipca 2019 r.
EKOLOGIA
Uplay+: Ponad 100 gier za 59,90 złotych miesięcznie

Uplay+
Uplay+ (fot. Ubisoft)

A pierwszy miesiąc za darmo. W pakiecie wszystkie części serii Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Anno, Tom Clancy's... Usługa Uplay+ wystartuje 3 września.

Usługa abonamentowa Uplay+ została przez firmę Ubisoft ogłoszona na czerwcowych targach E3. Teraz poznaliśmy kompletną listę gier, które dostaniemy w abonamencie.

Za 59,90 złotych będziemy mogli grać do woli we wszystkie udostępnione tytuły przez miesiąc. Do wyboru jest właściwie cały katalog Ubisoftu; od starszych tytułów po najnowsze hity, jak Assassin's Creed Odyssey czy Anno 1800. Co ważne: większość gier będzie udostępniania w edycjach "premium", "gold", "deluxe" - czyli ze wszystkimi lub większością dodatków.

- Dzięki Uplay+ gracze otrzymają nie tylko możliwość korzystania z ponad stu gier firmy Ubisoft, ale także dostęp do edycji premium tytułów, które ukażą się w przyszłości - dodaje Brenda Panagrossi, wiceprezes platformy i ds. zarządzania produktem. - Abonenci Uplay+ będą mogli zagrać w edycje premium Ghost Recon Breakpoint i Watch Dogs Legion. Wraz z nadchodzącymi premierami jak Gods & Monsters i Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ jest pełen nowych tytułów w ciągu pierwszych 12 miesięcy.

Usługa Uplay+ zostanie uruchomiona 3 września. Gracze, którzy zarejestrują się teraz w Uplay+ uzyskają darmowy dostęp próbny do Uplay+ od 3 do 30 września.

A tak wygląda pełna lista dostępnych od 3 września gier:

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ulitmate Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Standard version
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon
Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin
For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
I Am Alive
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Lock On: Modern Air Combat

Might & Magic IX
Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer
Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)

Monopoly PLUS
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D assault
Petz Horsez 2
Planet of Death – Gold Edition
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
Speed Buster
Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep - X Games Gold Edition
The Crew - Standard Edition
The Crew 2 - Standard Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition
The Settlers 2 - History Edition
The Settlers 3 - History Edition
The Settlers 4 - History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition**
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
Trials Fusion - Awesome Max Edition
Trials Rising - Gold edition
Uno
Valiant Hearts
Warlords Battlecry
Warlords Battlecry 2
Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
World In Conflict - Complete Edition
Zombi

A te gry zostały potwierdzone i będą dostępne po uruchomieniu usługi Uplay+:

Anno 1404 - Gold Edition
Anno 1503 - Gold Edition
Anno 1602
Anno 1701
Anno 2070 - Standard Edition
Champions of Anteria
Far Cry
Gods & Monsters
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Watch Dogs Legion - Ulitmate Edition

Szczegóły i rejestracja Uplay+ pod adresem uplay.com.

 

