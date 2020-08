Protesty w Mińsku po ogłoszeniu wstępnych wyników wyborów prezydenckich [wideo]

Centrum Praw Człowieka "Wiasna" podało, że w protestach na Białorusi zginęła co najmniej jedna osoba, a ponad 140 zostało zatrzymanych.

The protests in Belarus sparked because of massive electoral fraud. Independent candidates were removed, observers detained, numbers rigged. Those who were on the streets yesterday - never protested before. Naive but honest, they tried to change the leadership through elections. pic.twitter.com/HZRHsUatSL