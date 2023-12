Projekt „Jedni z nas” - wsparcie młodzieży w sytuacji migracyjnej na lubelszczyźnie

“One of us” project - youth support in migration situation in Lublin region.

Managerial Initiatives Foundation in partnership with Management and Innovation Foundation are implementing “One of us” project, funded by Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway from EOG Funds and Norwegian Funds, under the Active Citizens Programme - Regional Fund.

The main goal of this venture is to increase the level of the interference in migration situation by youths staying in Lublin city and Lublin district. Depending on needs and possibilities of participants, various actions are taken (meetings with experts, workshops, individual psychological, legal and life support, debates and conferences) which prepare youths to actively participate in social and professional life.

Lublin is academic city. Many foreigners come here to study (oftentimes they are younger than Polish students). They have difficulties with adaptation process and settling simple matters, like: doctor’s appointment or renting a flat.

Youth migrants often have difficulties with finding a work. Most of them don’t know rules on how to operate in Polish labour market, provisions of the Labour Code, types of contracts and rights and obligations of employees in Poland. People who want to start one-man business, they have limited possibility to obtain practical knowledge how to run it. Also, settling matters concerning legalization of stay is often difficult for them.

Within the project, we work with 45 young people (aged between 15 to 25 years old). They are both secondary and high school students. Thanks to carefully executed diagnosis of needs, we could set optimal forms of support, including real needs and age of participants.

For secondary school youths, the most important is support about getting to know the city and participating in cultural and social events. For high school youths, extremely important are intercultural workshops. We worked both with culturally and linguistically close Ukrainians and Belarusians and Taiwanese students. The form of mentoring work, concentrated on real needs of supported people is particularly valuable and worth recommending for institutions involved in integration of people in migration situation. This work regards to housing, health, insurance, professional and psychological issues.

The aim of this project was also to change society’s attitude to migrants. This was done by conferences and meetings, indicating the need of support and solidarity for new residents of city and region. Important is pointing out the need of anti-discriminating and anti-violence education.

Important aspect of project activities was paying, new Lublin region residents, attention to need of contacts with Polish peers and maintaining the relations with them. The reason was to integrate and better assimilate Polish language. Oftentimes, the language is the key problem in communication. The added value of project was, undoubtedly, integration of young Ukrainian students around the idea of supporting rebuilding Ukraine and European Union accession. We worked during workshops about possible next actions in this area (also thanks to donors support). We believe that Ukrainian students who stay in Poland, who are patriots of their country, will take actions in this area. Somehow, to continue the work started in this project.

Materiał został opracowany w ramach projektu "Jedni z nas" sfinansowany przez Islandię, Liechtenstein i Norwegię z Funduszy EOG i Funduszy Norweskich w ramach Programu Aktywni Obywatele – Fundusz Regionalny.